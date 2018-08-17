Coach Question Of The Week: Career plans after high school?
We ask some of the best coaches in the CIF Southern Section about what their career plans were when they were in HS.
- When I graduated high school, I wanted to be a physical therapist. And then, somehow, I started coaching a little youth football team in Bellflower and fell in love, had to change my major, and became a football coach.
- Business.
- I thought I'd go into politics, actually.
- Business.
- Something in business.
- Coach football.
- Teach and coach.
- I had absolutely no idea. All's I wanted to do was play USC football.
- Exactly what I'm doing now.
- Thought I'd be an accountant, CPA.
- Originally, I thought I was going to get into a marble and granite business, for a short time. And then, from there, actually, I wanted to be a police officer for half a minute. And I realized I wasn't cut out for that. And teaching and coaching though was always in-- the passion in the back of my mind that I knew I was gonna, I think, eventually get Into
- Probation officer.
- I had no idea.
- Thought I'd be playing NFL football for 20 years.
- For a minute, I thought I might be a forest ranger.
- I started pretty quick into coaching. I was probably out a couple years. I started, around my junior year of college, coaching Then, fell in love with it and decided to, you know, kind of change professions and get into teaching and went from there.
