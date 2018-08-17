Recap: Rangers 8, Angels 6 (8/16)
Video Details
After jumping out to a 5-run lead in the first, the Angels let the series opener slip away and manager Mike Scioscia saw a lot of things the Halos need to work on to make sure it doesn't happen again
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices