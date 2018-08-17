One proud mama! Ty Buttrey’s mom shares her feelings watching son make MLB debut
Ty Buttrey was acquired by the Angels at the trade deadline and when he made his MLB debut for the Halos Thursday, his family was in attendance and shared what it was like seeing him go through that experience
- Ty Buttrey making his Major League debut here tonight. And I'm standing by with his mom. I feel like I know her very well. We've been hanging out for, like, four innings. He's been up, and down, and in the bullpen.
But now that he is officially a major leaguer, how are you doing?
- I know. That's a wonderful feeling for me to be able to say, and for our son to be able to feel tonight. And that inning was painfully painless, I guess, is the words. But I'm just so proud and excited for him.
This is what he's been waiting for six years, I feel like, since he came out of high school. It's been a little bit longer for him. But he's here, and it's what he's worked so hard for. And we're really happy to be here to enjoy it with him.
- Yeah. Drafted in 2012 by the Red Sox. But then, he was traded to the Angels at the deadline. Did you guys get a sense in Ty that maybe this moment would come sooner rather than later?
- Yes. In fact, he was-- it was beginning to feel where he was kind of hoping to be traded. There's kind of a bottleneck going on with the Red Sox. And he felt that being traded to another team could get him a kind of fresh start, new eyes.
And he said he always wanted to stay on the East coast. But for some reason, he said I always felt that if I went to a west coast team, it would be the Angels. He goes, I don't know why. That's just what he always felt.
- Now he is officially a Halo. Now you were telling me that all of Ty's talents come from your side of of the family. Why is that?
- Maybe a little bit of my husband. Well, I was a pitcher. My husband was a pitcher. My dad was a pitcher with the Yankees in the Minor League system. But the biggest athlete in the family is his 91-year-old grandmother that lives in North Dakota. And she's watching tonight. She has all kinds of athletic ability. And she still mows the lawn at 91 years old.
- I love it. Well, last question for you. I was talking to your husband Dan off camera, and he's very polite. And he said, Ken, I can't talk to you when he's pitching, because I pitch with my son. What does that mean? What does he do when Ty's on the mound?
- I think because he was a pitcher, he just is feeling everything Ty's maybe feeling. He goes through the motions. When you're sitting next to him, you can feel his arm moving like Ty's arm moves. And I just think it's because he was a pitcher, and he knows what it's like out there on the mound. Well Robin, I feel like I've been nervous for this moment for you because I've been here with you. So congratulations to you and your family.
- First outing's over. But he's happy, and we're happy for him.
- All right. Well enjoy the rest of the evening. Thanks for doing this. I appreciate it.
