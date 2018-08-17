- Ty Buttrey making his Major League debut here tonight. And I'm standing by with his mom. I feel like I know her very well. We've been hanging out for, like, four innings. He's been up, and down, and in the bullpen.

But now that he is officially a major leaguer, how are you doing?

- I know. That's a wonderful feeling for me to be able to say, and for our son to be able to feel tonight. And that inning was painfully painless, I guess, is the words. But I'm just so proud and excited for him.

This is what he's been waiting for six years, I feel like, since he came out of high school. It's been a little bit longer for him. But he's here, and it's what he's worked so hard for. And we're really happy to be here to enjoy it with him.

- Yeah. Drafted in 2012 by the Red Sox. But then, he was traded to the Angels at the deadline. Did you guys get a sense in Ty that maybe this moment would come sooner rather than later?

- Yes. In fact, he was-- it was beginning to feel where he was kind of hoping to be traded. There's kind of a bottleneck going on with the Red Sox. And he felt that being traded to another team could get him a kind of fresh start, new eyes.

And he said he always wanted to stay on the East coast. But for some reason, he said I always felt that if I went to a west coast team, it would be the Angels. He goes, I don't know why. That's just what he always felt.

- Now he is officially a Halo. Now you were telling me that all of Ty's talents come from your side of of the family. Why is that?

- Maybe a little bit of my husband. Well, I was a pitcher. My husband was a pitcher. My dad was a pitcher with the Yankees in the Minor League system. But the biggest athlete in the family is his 91-year-old grandmother that lives in North Dakota. And she's watching tonight. She has all kinds of athletic ability. And she still mows the lawn at 91 years old.

- I love it. Well, last question for you. I was talking to your husband Dan off camera, and he's very polite. And he said, Ken, I can't talk to you when he's pitching, because I pitch with my son. What does that mean? What does he do when Ty's on the mound?

- I think because he was a pitcher, he just is feeling everything Ty's maybe feeling. He goes through the motions. When you're sitting next to him, you can feel his arm moving like Ty's arm moves. And I just think it's because he was a pitcher, and he knows what it's like out there on the mound. Well Robin, I feel like I've been nervous for this moment for you because I've been here with you. So congratulations to you and your family.

- First outing's over. But he's happy, and we're happy for him.

- All right. Well enjoy the rest of the evening. Thanks for doing this. I appreciate it.