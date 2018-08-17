Kole Calhoun shows off power with crazy opposite field homer
Kole Calhoun continues to rip the cover off the ball, going oppo for his 17th homer of the season
ANNOUNCER: Kole hits one out to left. That's got some carry, as well. Gallo going back, he pulls up. That's gone!
ANNOUNCER: Wow.
ANNOUNCER: Big fly for Kole Calhoun. And it is not easy to go oppo here in this ballpark.
ANNOUNCER: That's a long way.
ANNOUNCER: Yeah, 6 to 2.
ANNOUNCER: We said Kole likes hitting in this ballpark, but two at bats, we're in the second inning-- a single, run scored, and now, a home run for Kole.
Let's take a look it. "We Make it Easy," brought to you by SoCal Toyota.
[ELECTRONIC TONE]
It's not supposed to be easy to hit the ball out the other way in this ballpark, even with a pretty good pitch. Down-- goes down and gets it and lines it over the wall in left center field, making it look easy with that swing. Seventeenth home run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices