ANNOUNCER: Kole hits one out to left. That's got some carry, as well. Gallo going back, he pulls up. That's gone!

ANNOUNCER: Wow.

ANNOUNCER: Big fly for Kole Calhoun. And it is not easy to go oppo here in this ballpark.

ANNOUNCER: That's a long way.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah, 6 to 2.

ANNOUNCER: We said Kole likes hitting in this ballpark, but two at bats, we're in the second inning-- a single, run scored, and now, a home run for Kole.

Let's take a look it. "We Make it Easy," brought to you by SoCal Toyota.

[ELECTRONIC TONE]

It's not supposed to be easy to hit the ball out the other way in this ballpark, even with a pretty good pitch. Down-- goes down and gets it and lines it over the wall in left center field, making it look easy with that swing. Seventeenth home run.