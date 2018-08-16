- [INAUDIBLE] Shohei, we just talking about, only had a couple pinch hit appearances in San Diego. But he's been putting in the work when it comes to getting back onto the mound through his third bullpen session Wednesday in Anaheim. As you look at the timeline there, why was it important for him to drive all the way back to the big A for his third bullpen session?

COMMENTATOR: Well, the big thing is with another power bullpen, you got to have hitters stand in there. They didn't hit against him, but they stood in they're, both righties and lefties, just to get a feel for that.

That's one of the things you used to do a lot in spring training as a pitcher. Before you throw your first live batting practice session, you want someone standing in there, so you know when to be able to throw the inside part of the plate and utilize all your pitches.

And he was able to do that, and still, he's still so young. You're able to go back and forth like that. But still, his focus was getting in the game at some point. And he did so late in the game.

- I talked to Shohei yesterday after the game, and he's responding to these questions and saying, I'm not deterred by any of this. This is what I have to do. Keep the method, stay with the process to get ready.

And what the Angels did, I like. Because he through his bullpens. But then he went into the mound at the stadium itself to see this visual. To get used to everything in connection with his body, the mechanics, and also the visuals going with a hitter standing there.

But certainly a big step, and certainly things are going well for him. He's got to challenge himself, which he is. And by the way, he also through some splitters yesterday. Yeah, he through all of his pitches. They said he was close to 100% as far as the effort goes. This is certainly exciting news first Shohei and Angel fans.