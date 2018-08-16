Angels catchers continue to stroke it at the plate as Rene Rivera returns from DL
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Francisco Arcia
- Jose Briceno
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- René Rivera
-
Rene Rivera's presence behind the plate was missed as he sat on the 60-day DL, but he made a massive impact his first game back
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices