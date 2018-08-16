[MUSIC PLAYING] - Is that it? No need for overtime. Call it quits!

- Two at 225-- that's doing something!

- You want to be like level, making it look like you're just coming straight at the offensive lineman or whoever's blocking you. And once you graduate get towards him, you kind of give a little receiver release, in a sense. Make him think you're going one way, and get that hip open, and just use all your force to knock his hands away, and then rip.

- That was good for a high-schooler. That was good for a high-schooler. But I'm a pro. You remember that. I'm a pro. I was in the League. You remember that.

- OK. All right. That's the NFL league.

- Long snappers usually don't get nicknames, but you do have one-- The Machine. I think you should go with "La Machine." But OK, it's The Machine. How difficult is it? And how much meticulous practice does it take to get there?

- Well now, if a quarterback-- if he throws six touchdowns in 200 sessions, he has a great game. You know, if I have six great snaps and two bad ones, I'm fired the next day. So a lot of it comes down to-- you know, I got to hit the right spot, or else they're going to find a new guy.

- I know I'm old school, but we did not do all this training, all this extra work, dumbbells, and running around cones, and catching tennis balls. It's changed, right? How has the training, though, made you a better player. And how much is it an ingredient to your game today?

MAN: I mean, it's definitely big for me. I know you guys are old school and got--

- Yeah, we'd just run up a hill.

- Yeah, I was about to say that-- just run up a sand hill. But now-- but everyone's trying to improve their game quicker, faster, and better. And I think they'll take my game to another level. So when my senior year comes, people are going to be like, ooh, Pitman got a little bit quicker, got a little bit more juice. And so that's what-- that was my main goal for this year, and just to kind of lean out, and just look a little bit buffer but leaner.

OK, you got something. You got something. So I get it. You don't play football until you get to high school. Rugby's the sport. How do you play-- how do you play rugby? I mean, is football easier than rugby? Which is the more difficult sport to play?

- Well in rugby, you don't have play calls. You just kind of go out. I mean, you just go out and just play the game. So in that aspect, I think it's harder. But I think rugby is a great kind of-- almost like a pregame to football, because it teaches you to tackle correctly. If you don't tackle well, you're--

- No, there's no helmet. There's no protection.

- Exactly.

- You're not worried about that part of it? Or you're just too big that you don't have to worry about that part of it. How about the little guys?

- The little guys just-- that's where the little guys really either make it or break it.

- I think the biggest thing about Tyler was he didn't want anybody to mourn or be sad when they were here on this earth. Because he was one of those guys, whenever you'd walk up to him, he made you smile if you were having a rough day. And he made me smile all the time. I remember always coming home to him. We played video games. And he'd teach me how to do these three steps, those five steps. And I learned everything mostly from him, and of course from my dad and Kelly.

But he was just one of those guys that took me under his wing. And I go to workouts with him when I was 10 years old and he's getting ready to play his senior season in high school, you know? And I think that's the biggest thing when I want people to remember Tyler, is as a happy guy.

You know, we didn't know what he was going through. But when we did know what he was going through, he was happy. He loved what he was doing. He loved the ball. He loved his parents. He loved his brothers. And I think that's the main thing I want people to remember.