- Yesterday we had a chance to talk to Taylor Ward about the speed of the game in the big leagues. You go through rehab in the minor leagues, but tell us about what happens when the big lights are on here.

- I mean, definitely. The game is faster. But, you know, I came, you know, with a mind that I want to swing at pitches. You know, I want to play my game that I know how to play. And you know, just went down there, did my work, get ready for the big leagues, and I'm here.

- OK. Couple of things, couple of faces. Number one, the offensive side for you. But tell me more about what you saw on the mound, especially Felix Pena and how well he threw here tonight.

- Sure. He threw well. I mean, I talked to him about, you know, before what we were gonna do, and I executed. You know, he was having good pitches all night long, and, you know, he kept the ball getting close, and, you know, he did a great job.

- And then from the offensive side, you talk about getting something good to hit. But rhythm-wise, where are you as to where you were before the injury?

- Oh, I'm ready. I work out down there hard, you know, through my rehab, and, you know, I came with a mind that I want to-- you know, the last month and a half, and, you know, I want to play the best I can play. So, you know, I got ready for it.

- And the other thing that changes too is the roster since you left much different. There's gonna be more teaching and moments where you're gonna have to be patient. How much you look forward to that?

- You know, I love working with young guys. You know, that's something that I always been good at. And just try to tell about the game, you know-- how to keep their composure, how to attack the zone, how to play the game right. And, you know, that's something that I like to do.

- Gracias, [SPANISH].

- Gracias.