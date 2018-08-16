Rene Rivera blasts 9th inning go-ahead homer in first game since May 16
Welcome back, Rene Rivera! The Angels catcher was activated from the 60-day DL Wednesday and made the biggest of impacts for the Halos, slamming a 9th inning long ball to give them the lead
