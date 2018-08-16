Andrelton Simmons puts Angels ahead with nice piece of hitting
After seeing his average drop below .300 for the first time since April, Andrelton Simmons began his climb back up the hill with this RBI knock up the middle
[BAT CRACKS] ANNOUNCER 1: This is lined to left field, a base hit. It'll snap the tie, as Fletcher scores. 2-1 Angels.
ANNOUNCER 2: What did we say that last at bat, not necessarily squared up by Simba. But he got a base hit. And it seems to be whenever he gets one of those hits, he gets on a hot streak. And he lines that one in for an RBI single.
ANNOUNCER 1: 54th run batted in.
ANNOUNCER 2: With that swing, here's our top tier play brought to you by Arco. It's one of the few changeups from Earlin, where he's got the middle part of the plate on it. And Andrelton lines it by Myers for an RBI single.
