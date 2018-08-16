- Thought I'd pose the question to you. If you're going to start a franchise starting right now, Jose. And you can go outside the box a little bit. Who is the player that you're going to choose? And I have a feeling I know who it's going to be.

- Going to stay inside the box. I mean, proven commodity. The best in baseball. Mike Trout. He is proven. He is tested. And he is hungry. And whatever you want to say about it, he is the one guy that, at this point, I would take with anybody to go out there and build around.

Now he needs the support. He needs healthy players around him. He needs to be the guy that-- you know, they're going to continue to walk him, and pitch around him, and all that. But we know with one swing, one play, one throw, one stolen base, he's going to be able to win some games for me, and put some people in the stands.

- I like your choice. Two time MVP. For more on this, I want to go upstairs and bring in Victor Rojas. And Victor, you've been around the game a long time. And when you look at all the young talent right now in Major League Baseball, of course, the future is very bright. But who would be the main guy in your franchise if it started today?

- First of all, I thought this was all about the very young players as we had the Harper and Trout discussion years ago. So you guys, of course, took the easy route and took Mike Trout.

- He's 27!

- Anybody would take Mike Trout.

- He's 27 years old!

- Yeah, but he's also in year number, what? Six of his career? Seven of his career? So I was thinking more of the young guys. The 19, 20, 21-year-olds.

And for me, it's got to be Ronald Acuña. It has nothing to do with the fact that I bought his signed jersey on Monday just before he hit the home run in the Game 2 to open up that game. So any more home runs that he hits just appreciates the value of my signed jersey.

So other than that, he's a tremendously talented and gifted player, as is Soto. So you can't go wrong with either guy. But I kind of like what Acuña has brought to the table so far. He's a left fielder right now. He can move around a little bit.

I asked Joe Simpson, Braves broadcaster, about him before I bought that Jersey. What do you think about him? And all he said was, he's got a chance to be very, very special.

If you say Trout is one, you could say that maybe Acuña is a kind of a 1A type of guy as far as comparing him to Mike Trout. So that's pretty big accolades. That's the guy I would go with.

- Victor Rojas always buying jerseys at the right time.

- That's right.