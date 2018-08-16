Angels acquire Odrisamer Despaigne to help with pitching depth
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Odrisamer Despaigne
-
Odrisamer Despaigne started the season in the Miami Marlins starting rotation, but spent most of the year coming out of the pen. The Angels are hoping he can provide some extra help on the mound as they journey through a laundry list of injuries.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices