Learn from the best: former MLB greats held a Play Ball clinic at the Big A
Video Details
They say to be the best you have to beat the best, but it also doesn't hurt to learn from the best. Kids took over the Big A to partake in the Play Ball clinic and get valuable insight from some former big leaguers.
