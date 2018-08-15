David Fletcher thrilled about sharing field with minor league roomie Taylor Ward
Video Details
David Fletcher and Taylor Ward have been on a long journey together to the Bigs since rookie ball and after Ward's debut, his former roommate was one of the happiest people in the ballpark
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices