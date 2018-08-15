ANNOUNCER: See what you get from a young pitcher. See if he can improve.

ANNOUNCER: That is launched out to left-center field. In coming into the bullpen. Big fly for Justin Upton.

ANNOUNCER: Caught in the bullpen, also. Was that Noe?

5-1, Halos.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: That baseball went a long way. And right on cue, as we talked about it-- our Kia Drive to Success. He drove that baseball way out to left-center field-- 26th home run.

Let's take a look at our Top Tier Play brought to you by Arco. Fastball, heart of the plate. Early in the at-bat he got a fastball in that same spot, and he just missed it. Well, he didn't miss this one. 92-mile-an-hour fastball with lateral movement. Breaks the barrel of the bat. And look how far this goes. And Noe making the play.

ANNOUNCER: He's homered in five of his last seven games. 11 runs batted in.

[CROWD CHATTER]