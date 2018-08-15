Taylor Ward’s dad admits he was more nervous than son for MLB debut
Taylor Ward wasted no time making an impact for the Angels with an RBI double in his first-career at-bat and his entire family was on hand to experience it in San Diego
- I had to track down the family. I'm with Joe Ward, the dad. We saw Samantha during his first at bat. And Joe, I couldn't find you. You were down getting a closer view. You got to see his at bat up close and personal. What was that moment like?
- Well, it was exciting. I got it on video with my phone. I was a lot closer than my wife, and everybody is asking where I was. But that-- I had to do that for my first-- his first at bat. So anyway, it was awesome. It was really awesome.
- Who's more nervous right now: you, your wife, or Taylor, do you think?
- Before the game, it was me.
[LAUGHTER]
Now, you know, you get that first one out the way and I think, now, we're all, you know, a lot more calmer. No more stress. But it's been-- San Diego has treated us good.
- You know, we've been having a great conversation about Taylor's development over the last several years. But I'm going to go back to a conversation we were talking about, about Billy Eppler sat down Taylor in January about the move from catcher to third base. And you want to give a lot of credit to Billy for seeing something that you guys might have missed.
- Billy-- Still to this day, I'm amazed. I mean, what he saw, he was right. And we all see what it did for Taylor. Rejuvenated his career. I mean, this is a godsend. I mean, really, what he did with Taylor in January, sitting down with him, has paid off.
- And he has never stolen a base prior to that in the minor leagues. He's got a lot of speed. Obviously, Billy saw his athleticism.
So congratulations, Mr. Ward. Congratulations to your family. This is awesome. I want to sit next to you for a couple more innings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices