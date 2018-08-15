- I had to track down the family. I'm with Joe Ward, the dad. We saw Samantha during his first at bat. And Joe, I couldn't find you. You were down getting a closer view. You got to see his at bat up close and personal. What was that moment like?

- Well, it was exciting. I got it on video with my phone. I was a lot closer than my wife, and everybody is asking where I was. But that-- I had to do that for my first-- his first at bat. So anyway, it was awesome. It was really awesome.

- Who's more nervous right now: you, your wife, or Taylor, do you think?

- Before the game, it was me.

[LAUGHTER]

Now, you know, you get that first one out the way and I think, now, we're all, you know, a lot more calmer. No more stress. But it's been-- San Diego has treated us good.

- You know, we've been having a great conversation about Taylor's development over the last several years. But I'm going to go back to a conversation we were talking about, about Billy Eppler sat down Taylor in January about the move from catcher to third base. And you want to give a lot of credit to Billy for seeing something that you guys might have missed.

- Billy-- Still to this day, I'm amazed. I mean, what he saw, he was right. And we all see what it did for Taylor. Rejuvenated his career. I mean, this is a godsend. I mean, really, what he did with Taylor in January, sitting down with him, has paid off.

- And he has never stolen a base prior to that in the minor leagues. He's got a lot of speed. Obviously, Billy saw his athleticism.

So congratulations, Mr. Ward. Congratulations to your family. This is awesome. I want to sit next to you for a couple more innings.