COMMENTATOR 1: --drafted as a catcher. Coming up with a system as a catcher.

And he'll shoot one to right field. First big league hit, first big league RBI. Angels up 1-0, and he's going to pick up his first extra base. It'll goes a double.

COMMENTATOR 2: You talk about a perfect swing, letting the baseball get deep in the strike zone. Talking to Eric Hinske about him before being well over 400 on base percentage. Bob-- excited family, excited for their son to come through with an RBI double. First at-bat in the big leagues.

The baseball-- He let it travel. And what a perfect swing. It's a comfortable hitter. And he said it before the game-- do you see right there? You see that liner, the excitement for the family?

He told Ken French before the game that transition to third base would allow him to concentrate on hitting. And to do that in front of your family? What a moment.