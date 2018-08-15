Angels top-10 prospect Taylor Ward earns spot in the majors
Video Details
Taylor Ward made a position change that may have saved his baseball career and will get a chance to prove his worth at the hot corner as he makes his debut Tuesday
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices