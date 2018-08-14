Even the greats falter: Prep Zone talent have hilarious bloopers filming commercial
Video Details
Reminder: even the best are humans too. The guys that bring you each of the best high school football games the CIF Southern Section has to offer each Friday night always bring their best into the booth and while their calls are great, sometimes their outtakes are even better.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices