Francisco Arcia makes MLB pitching debut, becomes first Angels position player to pitch under Mike Scioscia
- Pull to third. Let's try this again. Backhanded, across the diamond-- and that'll do it for Francisco Arcia in his major league debut as a pitcher. Just gives a jog off the field-- 7-0 Oakland, we head to the bottom of the ninth.
