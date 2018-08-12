Shohei Ohtani’s former manager talks about Ohtani adjusting to the MLB and what he means to Japan
Shohei Ohtani's manager in Japan catches up with Alex Curry ahead of the Angels game vs. the A's. He talks about Ohtani adjusting to baseball in the MLB and what he means to the nation of Japan.
