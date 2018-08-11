Kole Calhoun unleashes a two-run blast Vlad would be proud of
Kole Calhoun figured the best way to celebrate Vladimir Guerrero's Hall of Fame induction was to replicate what the Best Bad Ball hitter had done 173 times as an Angel
