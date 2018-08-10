#XTRAPOINT: Big Daddy Vladdy
It's time. Big Daddy Vladdy has been immortalized in Cooperstown and it's time for the Angels to celebrate their first Hall of Fame inductee as Vlad will have a special pregame ceremony Friday
