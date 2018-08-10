Celebrate Vlad Guerrero’s Hall of Fame induction with special Angels Weekly (FOX Sports West, 10:30p.)
Vlad Guerrero cemented his legacy in Cooperstown and to celebrate his induction to the Hall of Fame, catch a special Big Daddy Vladdy edition of Angels Weekly after Friday's game
