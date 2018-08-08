Kole Calhoun talks with Alex Curry after the Angels complete the sweep of the Detroit Tigers
Video Details
Hear from Cole Kalhoun with Alex Curry after the Angels complete the sweep of the Detroit Tigers
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices