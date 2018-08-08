Justin Upton on Eric Young Jr: ‘He’s an energy guy’
Eric Young Jr. has been noting short of outstanding roaming center field in Mike Trout's absence and after the Halos took their second-straight from the Tigers, teammate Justin Upton touted the 33-year-old's abilities
