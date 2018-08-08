AGAIN?! Eric Young Jr. lays out for absurd double play
It's difficult to have Mike Trout out of the lineup, but Eric Young Jr. is filling in right in just fine roaming the outfield, making a SPECTACULAR play for the second-straight night
