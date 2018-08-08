Francisco Arcia steals home on perfectly executed double steal
The Angels started off red hot against the Tigers Tuesday, scoring six runs without recording a single out and then Francisco Arcia added number seven in a perfectly executed double steal with Eric Young Jr.
