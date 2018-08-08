Longtime Angels AAA manager Keith Johnson gets the call
Video Details
After spending 15 years with the Angels organization, Keith Johnson has seen hundreds of players get the call up to the league so when he got his own ring from general manager Billy Eppler, it was an extra special moment
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices