Nick Tropeano on how he felt after leaving the game early with ‘shoulder tightness’
Video Details
Nick Tropeano talks with Alex Curry after leaving the game early with 'shoulder tightness' ob monday night against the Tigers
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices