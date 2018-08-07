Andrelton Simmons blasts a two-run homer deep to left field
Video Details
Andrelton Simmons blasts a two-run homer deep to left field to give the Angels a 3-1 lead over the Tigers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices