Victor Rojas and Gubie talk about Shohei Ohtani’s first ‘on the road’ home run and hot-hitting streak
Coming off a red-hot series against the Indians that had Ohtani hit two home runs, Victor Rojas and Gubie talk about Shohei Ohtani's recent hitting streak.
