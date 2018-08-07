Mike Scioscia talks about the coaching staff promotions of Eric Chavez and Keith Johnson
Ahead of the Angels game vs. the Tigers, Mike Scioscia discusses the Halos recent coaching promotions of Keith Johnson and Eric Chavez.
