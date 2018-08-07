#XTRAPOINT: Gatorade Athlete of the Year
Video Details
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Prep Zone
- FOX Sports West - Rams
- FOX Sports West - XTRA Point
- Los Angeles Rams
- New York Jets
- Sam Darnold
- Todd Gurley II
- USC Trojans
-
#XTRAPOINT: Congratulations to USC freshman QB JT Daniels for winning the 2018 Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year! Taylor Felix checks in at the star-studded event.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices