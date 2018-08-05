- We're monitoring. He's getting treatment. Not quite ready today. And we'll just continue to see what happens in the next day, to see how Mike's feeling. So hopefully won't be too long.

REPORTER: When he does come back, does he want to come back in the field and at the plate, not just--

- Yeah, throwing is not the big issue right now. Just really getting the extension through his swing, and that's what he's working towards.