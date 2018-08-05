Mike Scioscia gives an update on Mike Trout’s wrist injury
Mike Scioscia gives an update on Mike Trout's wrist injury ahead of the Angels game against the Indians on Sunday (8/5).
- We're monitoring. He's getting treatment. Not quite ready today. And we'll just continue to see what happens in the next day, to see how Mike's feeling. So hopefully won't be too long.
REPORTER: When he does come back, does he want to come back in the field and at the plate, not just--
- Yeah, throwing is not the big issue right now. Just really getting the extension through his swing, and that's what he's working towards.
