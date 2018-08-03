Shohei Ohtani smashes first-career road home run
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani proved his success at the Big A can translate on the road as he creamed his first-career homer on the road against the Tribe Friday
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices