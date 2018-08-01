Mike Trout’s home runs continue to be off the charts
Video Details
Mike Trout already has the Angels record for quickest Halo to hit 30 homers in a season, but the one he hit to reach the benchmark this season was something few have ever seen
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices