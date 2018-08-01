ANNOUNCER 1: Trout's got it out to straightaway center field. Kiermaier will watch this one go a long way.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, that's one that's hit the--

ANNOUNCER 1: That's a home run. It's off the ring here, the big top. It's a home run for Trout. Unfortunately, it doesn't get to go all the way because it does hit that ring here. But it still counts the same. 30th home run of the season for Trout.

ANNOUNCER 2: That ball was crushed. Not-- it was a great day. [INAUDIBLE] his way out of this whole place. 10-6 now.

Got one of those off speed pitch is middle and over the plate and down, and he crushed that ball. Pretty good launch angle on that one.

Kiermaier was looking up to see how far that would actually go.

ANNOUNCER 1: That was going over the batters eye.