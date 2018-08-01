Kole Calhoun stays smoking hot in July with two-run bomb
Video Details
Trailing by nine runs, Kole Calhoun tries to spark the Angels offense with a two-run homer to center, putting an exclamation point on what has been a dominate month of July
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices