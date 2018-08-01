ANNOUNCER 1: Way to run that [INAUDIBLE] fastball.

ANNOUNCER 2: High to left field. A lead off single, if not more. Smith over to cut it off. Does so.

Trout keeps on running. He'll get in there safely with a double to lead off the fourth inning. 21st double of the season for Mike.

ANNOUNCER 1: So fun to watch that-- when Trout turns on the afterburner, know that Smith's got a pretty good arm. He's got three outfield assists out in left field. Was able to cut that one off. That fastball was not up to in the strike zone, lower part of the strike zone.

Gets to that baseball well. Pretty good throwing position. But Trout, knowing he's going to turn on the afterburner, did so between first and second, once he touches the base here.

A little bit of a stumble, then boom, turns of the afterburner. Slides in there with a double in scoring position right away. 51 extra base hits this season for trout.