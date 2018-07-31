Angels are in a good position heading into 2019 after trade deadline, says Victor Rojas
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Boston Red Sox
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Ian Kinsler
- Los Angeles Angels
- Martín Maldonado
- MLB
-
The Angels were sellers at the trade deadline, giving up Martin Maldonado and Ian Kinsler, but play-by-play man Victor Rojas explains why they are in good shape moving forward
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices