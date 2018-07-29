Mike Trout talks about Francisco Arcia’s night and the spark he brings to the Angels
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Francisco Arcia
- Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout
- MLB
- Seattle Mariners
-
After the Angels win against the Mariners, Mike Trout talks about Francisco Arcia's night and the spark he brings to the Angels.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices