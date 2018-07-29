MLB History: Francisco Arcia gets his 10th RBI in his second career game
Video Details
Rewatch Francisco Arcia hit the double that set MLB History for 10 RBIs in just two career games.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices