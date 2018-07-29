- Francisco, what a night. Three hits, six RBI, but just your second big league game and you already set a new major league record with 10 RBI in your first two games. What does it mean to have that kind of impact right away for this team?

- I feel proud of myself. The whole world approved. Now I can see here. I waited for the opportunity. And I'm going to make it [INAUDIBLE].

- And you can see the excitement on your teammates faces the moment you came in that dugout, after the doubles, after the home run. How special is it to have that kind of support?

- I thank a lot of people on this team. They give me the opportunity. All I can say is thank you to them.

- Now you've worked with a lot of pitchers just in your first two games. But Jaime Barria, what did he do well through six innings tonight?

- We are in the same page the whole game. I know him from minor leagues. So that worked today.

- Well, congratulations on an unbelievable game.

- Thank you.