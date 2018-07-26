[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANALYST 1: That's out toward right field. Hit well. Avi Garcia's back. He pulls up. Gone! Big fly for Francisco Arcia! His first Big League home run.

[CHEERING]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANALYST 2: Well, perfect timing at the distracted pitcher worried about Ian Kinsler at first base. Arcia picks up his first major league hit. A home run. Well out to right field. Congratulations on that one.

[CHEERING]

In all those runs, right back, with one swing of the bat. Back to a 4 run lead for the Halos.