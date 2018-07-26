Francisco Arcia smokes a three-run blast for first career hit
Fancisco Arcia was the 10th Angel to make his MLB debut this season and wasted no time tacking onto his career stats, smoking this ball for his first career hit
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANALYST 1: That's out toward right field. Hit well. Avi Garcia's back. He pulls up. Gone! Big fly for Francisco Arcia! His first Big League home run.
[CHEERING]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
ANALYST 2: Well, perfect timing at the distracted pitcher worried about Ian Kinsler at first base. Arcia picks up his first major league hit. A home run. Well out to right field. Congratulations on that one.
[CHEERING]
In all those runs, right back, with one swing of the bat. Back to a 4 run lead for the Halos.
