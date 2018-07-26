HOW?! Andrelton Simmons cashes in for three run Little League Homer
Put the ball in play and see what happens. That famous baseball idiom came to fruition Thursday as Andrelton Simmons hit a routine single to the outfield that turned into a three run homer
ANNOUNCER 1: This one's lined to left center field, a base hit. It brings home a run. And it gets by Leury Garcia in center field. Albert chugging around third. He'll be waived home. Simba ends up at third base.
The throw gets away from Smith. Here comes Andrelton Simmons. He will score. How about a Little League home run? And more running for Andrelton Simmons.
ANNOUNCER 2: That's a real good swing from Simba.
ANNOUNCER 1: That'll be a single and a couple of errors as the Angels score three times with two outs here in the bottom of the fifth.
ANNOUNCER 2: For the most part, in this entire series the White Sox defense has been OK. That was an issue coming into the series. But here today, hurts them, as it gets underneath the glove of Garcia all the way to the wall. Then the relay in, then the high throw from Anderson to the plate. All with two outs.
