ANNOUNCER: Struck out in the first, walked in the third. He'll sky one high and deep to right. Garcia's back! That is gone! Sayonara! Ohtani-san!

ANNOUNCER 2: What did we say about making adjustments quickly? Shohei Ohtani, after striking out his first at bat on a changeup, worked a walk his second at bat. This is one of his BP type home runs. Way out to right center field. His 9th home run, all nine here at the Big A, and all nine versus right-handed pitching. Brought his hands in, and he carried that lift, a great launch angle. That is way up there. Yes, it was. Tyler Skaggs. Yeah!