Mike Trout uncorks a first inning homer for his 27th of the year
Mike Trout has seen his at-bats limited with a growing number of walks of late, but didn't let this one slip away as he got the Angels on the board with his 27th of the year
ANNOUNCER: Upton on deck. And that is skyed to left field. Avi Garcia, drifting back, on to the warning track, near the wall, gone! Big fly for Mike Trout! 1-0 Halos. Did he get it back? He got it back.
ANNOUNCER 2: It was great, Trout signing autographs just before the game before taking the field defensively. Comes up his first at bat on the 3-1 pitch, his third career home run against James Shields. Almost the exact same spot. And that's one of those cutters, I think once again, that didn't quite get exactly where he wanted to. Cutter you want it going away. It stayed middle of the plate, and Trout does not miss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices