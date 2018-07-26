ANNOUNCER: Upton on deck. And that is skyed to left field. Avi Garcia, drifting back, on to the warning track, near the wall, gone! Big fly for Mike Trout! 1-0 Halos. Did he get it back? He got it back.

ANNOUNCER 2: It was great, Trout signing autographs just before the game before taking the field defensively. Comes up his first at bat on the 3-1 pitch, his third career home run against James Shields. Almost the exact same spot. And that's one of those cutters, I think once again, that didn't quite get exactly where he wanted to. Cutter you want it going away. It stayed middle of the plate, and Trout does not miss.