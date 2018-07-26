Albert Pujols passes Ken Griffey Jr. on all-time home run with No. 631
Video Details
Albert Pujols sent his 17th home run of the year scorching into the seats and with it passed Ken Griffey Jr. for sole possession of sixth all-time on the home run list
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices