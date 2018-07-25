Gubie Tuesdays: Who’s the toughest pitcher you’ve ever faced?
Mark Gubicza asks Albert Pujols : who's the toughest pitcher you have ever faced?
[MUSIC PLAYING] - All right, Albert, who's the toughest pitcher you have ever faced?
- Like right now or like in my whole career?
- Whole career.
- Pedro Martinez. You know, he was pretty tough. I know I didn't have, I don't have that many at bats, you know, but Pedro was a guy, man, he was just really tough when he was on. And that was hitting from the right side. From the left side, I would say Chris Sale. Chris Sale, those two guys are very special. So I mean, any time you go out there, you just try to fight. You know they're going to bring their A game, and they might give you one pitch to hit in four at bat, and you need to take advantage.
[DIGITAL EFFECT]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices