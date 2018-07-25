[MUSIC PLAYING] - All right, Albert, who's the toughest pitcher you have ever faced?

- Like right now or like in my whole career?

- Whole career.

- Pedro Martinez. You know, he was pretty tough. I know I didn't have, I don't have that many at bats, you know, but Pedro was a guy, man, he was just really tough when he was on. And that was hitting from the right side. From the left side, I would say Chris Sale. Chris Sale, those two guys are very special. So I mean, any time you go out there, you just try to fight. You know they're going to bring their A game, and they might give you one pitch to hit in four at bat, and you need to take advantage.

